Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of XRAY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,047. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

