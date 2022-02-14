Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce $162.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.70 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $156.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $527.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $527.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $549.30 million, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $549.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Several research firms have commented on TACO. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of TACO remained flat at $$12.48 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

