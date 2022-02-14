Brokerages Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.73. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

BAC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.14. 1,062,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,531,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. Bank of America has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $50.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

