Brokerages Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post earnings per share of $2.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $10.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $11.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.40.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $11.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.65. 861,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.13 and its 200-day moving average is $316.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $203.88 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

