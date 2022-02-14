Brokerages Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.40). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In related news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,606 shares of company stock valued at $439,801. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

MYOV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,337. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

