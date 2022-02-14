Brokerages Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.40). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In related news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,606 shares of company stock valued at $439,801. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

MYOV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,337. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.