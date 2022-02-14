Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 99.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 480,109 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 10.5% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $574.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $237.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $609.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.