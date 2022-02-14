British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.62) to GBX 3,400 ($45.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,368.50 ($45.55) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,373 ($45.61). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,939.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,737.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a market cap of £77.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

