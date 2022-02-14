British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.62) to GBX 3,400 ($45.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).
Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,368.50 ($45.55) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,373 ($45.61). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,939.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,737.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a market cap of £77.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
