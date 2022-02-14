Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $66.88 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01. The stock has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

