Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Brinker International reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

