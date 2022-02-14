Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNRL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. 303,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,877. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.25 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 12,023.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

