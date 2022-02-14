Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the January 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 296.0 days.
BNTGF stock opened at $86.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $102.27.
Brenntag Company Profile
