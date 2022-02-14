Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $31,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

