Boson Protocol Trading Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $63.26 million and $1.51 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.70 or 0.00243118 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005401 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000880 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

