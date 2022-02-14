BOMB (BOMB) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 11% against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $899,498.93 and $254,788.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,425.52 or 0.99789073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00062288 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00020700 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002636 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00019461 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.00371748 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,244 coins and its circulating supply is 894,456 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

