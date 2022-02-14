Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bodycote in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bodycote’s FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Bodycote stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

