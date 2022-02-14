Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stake Lessened by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 23.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,087 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 375,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $270,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $991,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

