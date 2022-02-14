Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BMAQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 35,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,035. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79.

Get Blockchain Moon Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,045,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,477,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.