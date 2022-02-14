Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 321.7% from the January 15th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,341,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $13.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn purchased 15,900 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,269.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik purchased 5,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $390,687 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 40.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,609,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,640,000 after buying an additional 1,918,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,766 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,257,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 62,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,454,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 194,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,531,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.