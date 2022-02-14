BlackRock Inc. Sells 50,300 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of West Bancorporation worth $30,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 39.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $496.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 42.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 6,349 shares of company stock worth $206,668 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

