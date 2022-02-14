BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,727,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 187,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Accuray worth $30,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Accuray during the first quarter worth $298,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray by 45.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Accuray by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,985 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Accuray by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Accuray by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

ARAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $360.74 million, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter bought 11,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $39,673.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 6,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $30,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

