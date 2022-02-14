BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,588,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,240 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.68% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $27,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 100,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $359.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

