BlackRock Inc. Has $28.21 Million Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,268 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $28,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 142.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 33,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 32.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.