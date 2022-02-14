BlackRock Inc. Has $27.85 Million Position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of AVITA Medical worth $27,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 82.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 368,380 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in AVITA Medical by 30.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

RCEL stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $222.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

