BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.42

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 16782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.63.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)
