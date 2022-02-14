BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.42

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 16782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

–

