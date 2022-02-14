Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.
Shares of BKH stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
