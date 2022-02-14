BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 330,178 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.12.

Shares of BJ opened at $63.77 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

