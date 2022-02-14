BitTube Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,874.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $857,763.05 and $4,874.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.59 or 0.00409726 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000112 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 335,504,176 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

