Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $74.54 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $92.68 or 0.00220210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $74.54 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,085.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.62 or 0.00792717 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00022765 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,978,508 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.