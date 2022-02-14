Bitcoin Classic Price Tops $0.0581 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $34,842.35 and approximately $26.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

