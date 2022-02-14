Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

BIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.48.

Shares of BIR opened at C$6.51 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$7.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2.20%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

