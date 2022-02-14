Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $2.19

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.11. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 12,382 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNGO shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $630.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.
About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
