Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $2.19

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.11. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 12,382 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNGO shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $630.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $22,164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 179.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,389,000 after buying an additional 3,015,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 654.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 1,446,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

