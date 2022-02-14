Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BIOC. TheStreet raised Biocept from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biocept has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Biocept has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Biocept had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Biocept by 177,825.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 177,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Biocept by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 68,186 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 12.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

