Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) PT Raised to $800.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
BIO stock opened at $629.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $547.22 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $733.71.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.
