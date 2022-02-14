Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 6,433.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,828 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $15,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,629,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 42.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bilibili by 27.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 842,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,604,000 after purchasing an additional 183,679 shares during the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $35.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.32. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $157.40.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

