Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $48.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

