BetterBetting (BETR) Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00036631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00104483 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BETR is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.