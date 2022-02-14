Berkley W R Corp Takes $180,000 Position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 9.2% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 295,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 28.6% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

