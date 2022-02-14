Berkley W R Corp Invests $485,000 in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMVC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,161,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,656,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $711,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 49,423 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMVC opened at $9.85 on Monday. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

