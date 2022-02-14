Berkley W R Corp Has $432,000 Holdings in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) by 125.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Tuatara Capital Acquisition were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,380,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,760,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 771,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,080,000.

Shares of TCAC stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

