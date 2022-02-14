Berenberg Bank Cuts Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($55.44) to GBX 4,000 ($54.09) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.20) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.88) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($45.98) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($50.71) target price on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,183.33 ($56.57).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,914.50 ($52.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,889.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,944.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.75. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.98%.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.89) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($203,542.93). Insiders bought 4,006 shares of company stock valued at $15,075,349 over the last 90 days.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

