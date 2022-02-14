Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS BSEFY opened at $19.89 on Monday. Benesse has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $25.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.
Benesse Company Profile
