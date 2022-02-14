BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in BELLUS Health by 248.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at $6,586,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at $2,279,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 685,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 610,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.