Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $63.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDC. boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE BDC opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Belden will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

