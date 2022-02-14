Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.85 Billion

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report sales of $4.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.77 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $4.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $19.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.39 billion to $19.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $268.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.10. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

