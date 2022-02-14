Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BBGI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.95. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,090. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $57.06 million, a P/E ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

