Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:BBGI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.95. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,090. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $57.06 million, a P/E ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.33.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.
