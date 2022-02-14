BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BWAGF opened at $63.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

