Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($97.70) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAS. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($87.36) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($90.80) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($105.75) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($85.06) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €82.07 ($94.33).

ETR:BAS opened at €68.69 ($78.95) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Basf has a 12 month low of €57.06 ($65.59) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($83.77).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

