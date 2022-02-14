Barrington Research Lowers QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target to $14.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

QNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $624.33 million, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,844,000 after purchasing an additional 180,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after purchasing an additional 122,278 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 123,967 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,952,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after purchasing an additional 812,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

