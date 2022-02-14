Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.46.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$26.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$22.30 and a 12 month high of C$30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 60,018 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at C$3,414,241.50.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

