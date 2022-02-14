Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 482,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 17,828,355 shares.The stock last traded at $20.84 and had previously closed at $20.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.16.

The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

